KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Christmas tree lighting block party will take place the evening of Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of State Street.

TONIGHT

8 p.m. Guitarist Joe Bonamassa and his band will perform at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $79 to $199. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 1

5 to 8 p.m.: The First Thursday Art Walk will present an open-air Holiday Market as well as more than 20 business and gallery venues with live music, art and wine.

7 p.m. Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will perform his “Christmas in Hawaii” concert at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Mr. Shimabukuro will play a mix of his signature favorites, holiday classics and selections from his recent “Jake & Friends” album. Tickets for the UCSB Arts & Lectures concert cost $16 to $61. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 2

5 to 8 p.m.: A Christmas Tree Lighting & Block Party will take place in the 1300 block of State Street and will include a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, live music with DJ Darla Bea, performances by the San Marcos High School Band and more.

DEC. 3

2 and 6 p.m. State Street Ballet Academy will perform “Rudolph” at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to lobero.org/events/rudolph-2022.

7 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. The Fall Dance Concert will take place at UCSB Hatlen Theater. The UCSB Dance Company will present new choreography. For more information, see theaterdanceucsb.edu.

DEC. 4

3 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 7

4 p.m. The Hoodlum Friends will perform at 4 p.m. at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The concert is free.

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

DEC. 9

7 p.m. The Grace Fisher Foundation will present “A Winter Music Showcase” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The fifth annual showcase will feature everyone from the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra to Jackson Gillies, WIll Breman, State Street Ballet Professional Track Dancers, the Westmont Chamber Singers, UCSB Maurice Faulkner Quintet and more. Tickets cost $18 to $60. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 11

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 36th annual Holiday Parade of Lights will feature a full day of activities at the Santa Barbara Harbor, topped with the parade of lights and its theme, “Deck the Hulls.” For more information, go to santabarbaraca.com/events/36th-annual-holiday-parade-of-lights-at-the-harbor.

DEC. 14

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

— Dave Mason