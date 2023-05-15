The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.

1 to 4 p.m. today and appointment on weekdays: “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

MAY 16

5 p.m. “Ending Sexual Violence on Campus: A Holistic Approach” — a panel discussion featuring UCSB faculty, students and staff — will take place at UCSB Henley Hall. Sponsored by the Capps Forum on Ethics and Public Policy, it is free and open to the public. Panelists include Erin Khuê Ninh, associate professor and chair, Asian American Studies; Ariana Alvarez, director and Title IX officer, Office of Title IX and Sexual Harassment Policy Compliance; Cierra Sorin, PhD candidate, sociology; Leila Loose, co-chair, Students Against Sexual Assault; and Briana Miller, director, Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education. For more information, contact the Capps Center at 805-893-2317 or info@cappscenter.ucsb.edu.

MAY 18

3 to 5 p.m. A recruitment reception for volunteer docents will take place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. The year-long training course begins each September. For more information or to attend, visit www.sbma.net/docent or contact education@sbma.net.

MAY 20

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 37th annual California Strawberry Festival will be held from at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. General admission is $15. For active military and their dependents with IDs and seniors 62 years and older, admission is $10, and for ages 5 to 12, admission is $8. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.castrawberryfestival.org or upon entry to the festival.

MAY 21

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 37th annual California Strawberry Festival will be held from at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. General admission is $15. For active military and their dependents with IDs and seniors 62 years and older, admission is $10, and for ages 5 to 12, admission is $8. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.castrawberryfestival.org or upon entry to the festival.

2 p.m. Free concerts take place at 2 p.m. Sundays through July 9 at Hitching Post Wines’ tasting room, 420 State Route 246, Buellton. For more information, visit hpwines.com.

JUNE 3

4 to 7 p.m. Zoo Brew, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual fundraiser that caters to beer and animal lovers alike, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. with a VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m. The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara. General admission tickets are $75 per person and include unlimited beer tastings and one Zoo Brew 2023 commemorative tasting cup, and VIP tickets are $110. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For more information, call 805-962-5339.

— Dave Mason