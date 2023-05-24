The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.

Appointment on weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. “Holly Hungett: Natural Interpretations” is on view through May 20 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s gallery, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. For more information, call the foundation at 805-965-6307 or go to www.afsb.org.

MAY 25

7 p.m. UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance students will perform Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” at UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

Admission is free.

MAY 26

7 p.m. Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is putting on “High School Musical!” at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. The musical chronicles a high school love story, as the main characters Troy and Gabriella find themselves choosing between music and school. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children 10 and under.

7 p.m. UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance students will perform Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” at UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

Admission is free.

9 p.m. Spooky Mansion will perform at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. The concert will also feature Tino Drima. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com. The concert is for ages 21 and older.

MAY 27

7 p.m. UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance students will perform Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” at UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

Admission is free.

MAY 28

2 p.m. UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance students will perform Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” at UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

Admission is free.

JUNE 3

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The McGuire/Moffet Band and Cadillac Angels will perform at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

4 to 7 p.m. Zoo Brew, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual fundraiser that caters to beer and animal lovers alike, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. with a VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m. The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara. General admission tickets are $75 per person and include unlimited beer tastings and one Zoo Brew 2023 commemorative tasting cup, and VIP tickets are $110. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For more information, call 805-962-5339.

JUNE 4

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan will perform their mix of guitar and harmonica blues, rags and good-time music at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

