The I Madonnari Painting Festival takes place today, Sunday and Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission plaza. Above is a painting created by Lorelle Miller, this year’s featured artist.



TODAY

9 a.m. Memorial Day flag placement will feature putting flags on veterans grave at the Santa Maria cemetery. The meeting place is at the memorial monument in the main section of the cemetery.

9 a.m. Memorial Day flag placement will feature flags being put on veterans’ graves at the Santa Ines Mission, Chalk HIll, Oak Hill and St. Marks cemeteries. The flag placement is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Oak HIlls.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The I Madonnari Painting Festival takes place at the Santa Barbara Mission plaza. The free festival will feature 100 street paintings drawn live with chalk pastels by renowned artists and other enthusiasts including children, families, businesses and schools. This year’s featured artist is street painter Lorelle Miller, whose works have been seen at festivals throughout California and elsewhere in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Norway. She is creating a mural directly beneath the mission steps. The three-day event will feature live music and a food market on the mission lawn. Performers will vary from Mexcal Martini to Jason Libbs and the Congregation featuring Jackson Gillies, Brasscals and Rent Party Blues Band. For more information, see ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome. To see this year’s festival T-shirt, go to ccp.sbceo.org/2023-tshirt-1.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.

7 p.m. UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance students will perform Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” at UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507. The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

Admission is free.

MAY 28

MAY 29

9 a.m. A Memorial Day Service will take place at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara. Keynote speaker is Drew Wakefield. Those attending are asked to bring a photo of their loved one who died while serving in the U.S. military.

10 a.m. The American Legion Post 160 will conduct a short cemetery at Chalk HIl, followed by short ceremonies elsewhere in the Santa Ynez Valley at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Ines Mission in Solvang, 11 a.m. at Oak HIll and 11:30 a.m. at St. Marks.

11 a.m. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will hold a Memorial Day service. The ceremony will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito. The program will include performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe and Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Prime Time Band and a flyover performed by The Condor Squadron. Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch Test Range, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and Lt. Christia Sandstedt, CGC and USCGC Blackfin, are the guest speakers.

Noon. VFW Post 7139 will lead a Memorial Day service at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. The program will feature the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, visiting Post and Vandenberg Space Force Base guest speakers, American Legion 160 and a Boy Scouts troop. A free luncheon will follow in the American Legion wing/.

JUNE 3

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The McGuire/Moffet Band and Cadillac Angels will perform at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

4 to 7 p.m. Zoo Brew, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual fundraiser that caters to beer and animal lovers alike, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. with a VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m. The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara. General admission tickets are $75 per person and include unlimited beer tastings and one Zoo Brew 2023 commemorative tasting cup, and VIP tickets are $110. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For more information, call 805-962-5339.

JUNE 4

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan will perform their mix of guitar and harmonica blues, rags and good-time music at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

5:30 to 8 p.m. The WineStock music series starts with The Double Wide Kings playing at Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos. Other performers in the series include Tearaways from 4 to 7 p.m. July 23, Bryan Titus Trio from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and Harmony All Stars from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets for each concert cost $20 per person and $15 for wine club members. To purchase, go to fessparkerwineshop.com/Tickets/WineStock-2023.

JUNE 9

6 to 7:30 p.m. The Pearl Chase Society’s Kellam de Forest Speaker Series will continue at the Carrillo Recreation Center. 100 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

This is the third installment in the series. Author and editor Douglas Woods will discuss the transformation of Santa Barbara’s architecture following the great earthquake of 1925 to a model Spanish Revival-style city. For more information or to make a reservation, call 805-403-7053.

JUNE 10

7 p.m. A concert will feature South of Linden, The Vonettes, Ron Solorzano of Mestizo and The Youngsters at Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Cost is $15 for general admission. You can buy two tickets for $25 at https://www.thealcazar.org/calendar/11838-south-of-linden-firends.

JUNE 15

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony and vocalist Tony DeSare will perform Frank Sinatra’s hits at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets for “An Evening with Sinatra” can be purchased at granadasb.org.

— Dave Mason