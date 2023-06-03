COURTESY PHOTO

The Zoo Brew will take place 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information,

visit www.sbhistorical.org.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The McGuire/Moffet Band and Cadillac Angels will perform at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

4 to 7 p.m. Zoo Brew, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual fundraiser that caters to beer and animal lovers alike, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. with a VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m. The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara. General admission tickets are $75 per person and include unlimited beer tastings and one Zoo Brew 2023 commemorative tasting cup, and VIP tickets are $110. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For more information, call 805-962-5339.

JUNE 4

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan will perform their mix of guitar and harmonica blues, rags and good-time music at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

5:30 to 8 p.m. The WineStock music series starts with The Double Wide Kings playing at Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos. Other performers in the series include Tearaways from 4 to 7 p.m. July 23, Bryan Titus Trio from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and Harmony All Stars from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets for each concert cost $20 per person and $15 for wine club members. To purchase, go to fessparkerwineshop.com/Tickets/WineStock-2023.

JUNE 9

6 to 7:30 p.m. The Pearl Chase Society’s Kellam de Forest Speaker Series will continue at the Carrillo Recreation Center. 100 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

This is the third installment in the series. Author and editor Douglas Woods will discuss the transformation of Santa Barbara’s architecture following the great earthquake of 1925 to a model Spanish Revival-style city. For more information or to make a reservation, call 805-403-7053.

JUNE 10

7 p.m. A concert will feature South of Linden, The Vonettes, Ron Solorzano of Mestizo and The Youngsters at Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Cost is $15 for general admission. You can buy two tickets for $25 at https://www.thealcazar.org/calendar/11838-south-of-linden-firends.

JUNE 15

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony and vocalist Tony DeSare will perform Frank Sinatra’s hits at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets for “An Evening with Sinatra” can be purchased at granadasb.org.

— Dave Mason