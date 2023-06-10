COURTESY CIRCUS VARGAS

Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a classically trained opera singer, will perform songs at Circus Vargas, which continues with shows today through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Home & Garden Lifestyle Expo will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 805-252-5227 or go to www.chargoproductions.com.

10 a.m. to midnight. The third annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival takes place at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. General admission tickets cost $26 in advance or $31 on day-of-the-event, both per film. VIP tickets cost $106 in advance and $126 on the day of the event. They include access to a VIP lounge. Tickets include admission to the block party. To purchase, go to lobero.org. For more information, go to santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

2 p.m. Chaucer’s Books will host Miss Angel for its Read With Pride event.

There will be a story time reading of “Julian is a Mermaid” as well as other select children’s books at 2 p.m. June 10 at the store, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara. “Julian is a Mermaid” is a picture book written and illustrated by Jessica Love and was the 2019 winner of the Stonewall Book Award. For more information, visit www.chaucersbooks.com.

7 p.m. A concert will feature South of Linden, The Vonettes, Ron Solorzano of Mestizo and The Youngsters at Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Cost is $15 for general admission. You can buy two tickets for $25 at https://www.thealcazar.org/calendar/11838-south-of-linden-firends.

JUNE 11

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Home & Garden Lifestyle Expo will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 805-252-5227 or go to www.chargoproductions.com.

12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

JUNE 12

6:30 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

JUNE 14

7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

JUNE 15

7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony and vocalist Tony DeSare will perform Frank Sinatra’s hits at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets for “An Evening with Sinatra” can be purchased at granadasb.org.

— Dave Mason