ZACH MENDEZ PHOTO

Andrew Elvis Miller (“Dexter,” “NCIS” and “Halston”) plays the head chef Harry in “Seared.” Ensemble Theatre Company is performing the comedy/drama, which includes Mr. Miller actually cooking on stage, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JUNE 14

7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

7:30 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 15

7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony and vocalist Tony DeSare will perform Frank Sinatra’s hits at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets for “An Evening with Sinatra” can be purchased at granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 16

4 and 7:30 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

8 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 17

1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

8 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 18

12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its shows through June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

JUNE 19

6:30 p.m. Circus Vargas will present its final show June 19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.

JUNE 22

7:30 p.m. The Takács Quartet will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The Music Academy of the West’s fellows will join the quartet and acclaimed soprano Ana Maria Martinez in a concert featuring works from Tchaikovsky to Brahms to Héctor Campos Parsi and Federico Moreno Torroba. Tickets cost $55 and $60. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

