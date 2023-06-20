COURTESY SANTA BARBARA MISSION

Michelangelo’s “Libyan Sybil” is part of the Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition, which runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission.

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: The Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for children, and $22 for seniors, military and students. Each ticket also includes admission to the mission museum. To purchase, go to santabarbaramission.org/sistine-chapel-omsb or stop at the museum’s gift shop.

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours that delve into the theological and philosophical perspectives of Michelangelo’s art. Groups of 10 or more can contact Donna Reeves for a private tour at development@sboldmission.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of rocks and crystals that is on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which opened April 22, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/minerals.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JUNE 21

7:30 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 22

7:30 p.m. The Takács Quartet will perform at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The Music Academy of the West’s fellows will join the quartet and acclaimed soprano Ana Maria Martinez in a concert featuring works from Tchaikovsky to Brahms to Héctor Campos Parsi and Federico Moreno Torroba. Tickets cost $55 and $60. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

7:30 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 23

8 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 24

2 and 8 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company is performing “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

JUNE 25

2 p.m. Ensemble Theatre Company presents the final performance of “Seared,” a comedy/drama about a restaurant, at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ticket prices range from $40 to $84. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.

— Dave Mason