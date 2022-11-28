COURTESY PHOTO

Guitarist Twanguero will perform Dec. 4 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in Santa Barbara.

The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Email them to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

DEC. 1

5 to 8 p.m.: The First Thursday Art Walk will present an open-air Holiday Market as well as more than 20 business and gallery venues with live music, art and wine in Santa Barbara.

7 p.m. Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will perform his “Christmas in Hawaii” concert at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Mr. Shimabukuro will play a mix of his signature favorites, holiday classics and selections from his recent “Jake & Friends” album. Tickets for the UCSB Arts & Lectures concert cost $16 to $61. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

7 p.m. Jazz at the Ballroom will present “Holiday ‘In’” at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Award-winning musicians from across the country will perform a show reminiscent of old Christmas specials with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and other singing greats. Comedian Dan Cronin is hosting this holiday revue, which features bandleader Konrad Paszkduki on the piano. Tickets cost $36 to $56 for general admission and $81 for VIP seats, which include a post-show reception. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

7:30 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “A Christmas Carol” with a preview performance at the New Vic, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

DEC. 2

5 to 8 p.m.: A Christmas Tree Lighting & Block Party will take place in the 1300 block of State Street and will include a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, live music with DJ Darla Bea, performances by the San Marcos High School Band and more.

DEC. 3

2 and 6 p.m. State Street Ballet Academy will perform “Rudolph” at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to lobero.org/events/rudolph-2022.

7 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

8 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “A Christmas Carol” at the New Vic, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

7:30 p.m. The Fall Dance Concert will take place at UCSB Hatlen Theater. The UCSB Dance Company will present new choreography. For more information, see theaterdanceucsb.edu.

DEC. 4

2 and 7 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “A Christmas Carol” with a preview performance at the New Vic, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400. Story, B2.

3 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. Twanguero, considered one of the best guitarists in Spain, will perform at the SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $67 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

DEC. 7

4 p.m. The Hoodlum Friends will perform at 4 p.m. at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The concert is free.

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

DEC. 9

7 p.m. The Grace Fisher Foundation will present “A Winter Music Showcase” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The fifth annual showcase will feature everyone from the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra to Jackson Gillies, WIll Breman, State Street Ballet Professional Track Dancers, the Westmont Chamber Singers, UCSB Maurice Faulkner Quintet and more. Tickets cost $18 to $60. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 11

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 36th annual Holiday Parade of Lights will feature a full day of activities at the Santa Barbara Harbor, topped with the parade of lights and its theme, “Deck the Hulls.” For more information, go to santabarbaraca.com/events/36th-annual-holiday-parade-of-lights-at-the-harbor.

DEC. 12

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: The Downtown Community Holiday Mixer will take place at the Broad Street Oyster Co., 418 State St. The $25 ticket price includes a drink and appetizers.

DEC. 14

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

DEC. 17

Noon to 3 p.m. The free Big Brass Tuba Christmas Concert will take place in Storke Placita, which is between 722 and 724 State St. and is adjacent to De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. The Youth Makers Market will be in the same block.

— Dave Mason