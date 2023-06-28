COURTESY PHOTO

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours at the Santa Barbara Mission during its Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition.

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: The Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for children, and $22 for seniors, military and students. Each ticket also includes admission to the mission museum. To purchase, go to santabarbaramission.org/sistine-chapel-omsb or stop at the museum’s gift shop.

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours that delve into the theological and philosophical perspectives of Michelangelo’s art. Groups of 10 or more can contact Donna Reeves for a private tour at development@sboldmission.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its recurring summer exhibit, “Butterflies Alive!” Featuring a variety of butterflies, this experience allows guests to walk through a garden while nearly 1,000 butterflies flutter freely around them. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 4, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/butterfliesalive.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JULY 1

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Ventura County Animal Services have teamed up to organize a free pet adoption event across all five of their South Coast shelter. The one-day adoption event is part of a larger goal by the organization to make pet ownership more equitable.

This fee-waived pet adoption event applies to all animals over one year of age. There will be no adoption fee for these animals, but there may be a nominal license fee depending on the city in which the adopter resides, in order to help ensure that each adopted pet receives the appropriate licensing, vaccinations, and identification, in compliance with local regulations. All interested parties must participate in the full adoption process to ensure the best possible matches are made. All animals leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea-treated and microchipped.

For more information, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.

The Santa Barbara County locations of the event are:

— 5473 Overpass Road. Goleta.

— 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

—1501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

JULY 4

11:30 a.m. The city of Lompoc is planning a Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Memorial Park. Admission is free to the event at the park, located off West Ocean Avenue and South O Street. The Fourth celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a patriotic bike parade from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to Ryon Park. The city of Lompoc said a limited number of bike helmets will be given to children. Starting at noon, the public can enjoy live music from The Fossils along with food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more. Fireworks, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption won’t be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

For more information, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

Noon. A full afternoon of music and other activities will precede a night of fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration in Santa Barbara. Music will start at noon at the West Beach bandstand with DJ Joseph Souza, followed by Peer Pressure at 1 p.m., The Free Radicals at 2, Rock Shop Review at 3, Golf Sucks at 4, Drifting Dimension at 5, Time Travelers Bridget & Sophiaa from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Then it’s a 10-minute performance by La Boheme Dancers, followed by The Roosters at 7 and Spencer the Gardener at 7:50. The 20-minute fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

There will be live music and more at Stearns Wharf as well. The Brasscals will perform at noon, followed by free face painting at 2 p.m. and the band Area 51 at 4 p.m.

In addition to the music and fireworks, a street fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along the Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach.

It will be also be a day for baseball. The Santa Barbara Foresters will play the San Luis Obispo Blues, whom the Santa Barbara team defeated 6-1 in the season opener, at 4:30 p.m. in Pershing Park. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for seniors and children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger get in free.

For more information about the Fourth celebration, including parking and road closures, go to santabarbara.ca.gov/july4.

4 p.m. North Avenue Baptist Church in Lompoc is having a celebration on the Fourth of July with a variety of free family-friendly games and a fireworks display.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at 1523 W. North Ave, where there will be carnival games, cornhole, pony rides and more. The “Safe and Sane” fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. Throughout the celebration there will be food from food trucks for purchase, such as chicken and waffles and BBQ.

All are welcome to join, for more information visit nabclompoc.org.

JULY 5

The city of Santa Barbara will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host cleanups at nearby beaches to prevent litter from the Fourth of July celebration from getting into the Pacific.

To volunteer for the cleanup, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0944aeab2fa5ffc07-july#..

— Dave Mason