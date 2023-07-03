The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: The Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for children, and $22 for seniors, military and students. Each ticket also includes admission to the mission museum. To purchase, go to santabarbaramission.org/sistine-chapel-omsb or stop at the museum’s gift shop.

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours that delve into the theological and philosophical perspectives of Michelangelo’s art. Groups of 10 or more can contact Donna Reeves for a private tour at development@sboldmission.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its recurring summer exhibit, “Butterflies Alive!” Featuring a variety of butterflies, this experience allows guests to walk through a garden while nearly 1,000 butterflies flutter freely around them. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 4, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/butterfliesalive.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JULY 4

7 to 11 a.m. The Montecito Firefighters’ Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast will take place at Fire Station 91, 595 San Ysidro Road, Montecito. Tickets for the Montecito Fire Department cost $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

11 a.m. The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Parade will go down Mission Drive in Solvang. Entries will vary from classic cars to horses, dance troupes, high school marching bands and floats created by local businesses.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goleta Valley Historical Society will celebrate an “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta. There will be live music by the Stray Herd and Donna Greene & The Roadside Daddies. Festivities will also include tractor rides, face painting for kids, goats, the Santa Barbara Model A Ford Club, vendors, food and coffee trucks, an exhibit by the Central Coast Vintage Machinery Association and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, see REgoletahistory.org/old-fashioned-4th-july.

11:30 a.m. The city of Lompoc is planning a Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Memorial Park. Admission is free to the event at the park, located off West Ocean Avenue and South O Street. The Fourth celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a patriotic bike parade from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to Ryon Park. For more information, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

11:30 a.m. The Montecito Association’s Village 4th Road Show is a parade going down San Ysidro Road, Coast Village Road, Hot Springs Road and ending on East Valley Road. For more information, go to montecitoassociation.org.

Noon. A full afternoon of music and other activities will precede a night of fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration in Santa Barbara. Music will start at noon at the West Beach bandstand with DJ Joseph Souza, followed by Peer Pressure at 1 p.m., The Free Radicals at 2, Rock Shop Review at 3, Golf Sucks at 4, Drifting Dimension at 5, Time Travelers Bridget & Sophiaa from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Then it’s a 10-minute performance by La Boheme Dancers, followed by The Roosters at 7 and Spencer the Gardener at 7:50. The 20-minute fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

There will be live music and more at Stearns Wharf as well. The Brasscals will perform at noon, followed by free face painting at 2 p.m. and the band Area 51 at 4 p.m. In addition to the music and fireworks, a street fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along the Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach.For more information, go to santabarbara.ca.gov/july4.

Noon to 10 p.m. The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club’s Fourth of July festival will be held at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. There will be live entertainment by Smelly Cat at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m. and Falco Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will spin music all day starting at noon.

Fireworks will light up the Solvang sky at 9 p.m. Tickets for the festival cost $15 for general admission. Tickets are free for kids 12 and younger and active military members with IDs, who receive four free passes per person.

The festival and To purchase, go to syvrotary.org.

4 p.m. North Avenue Baptist Church in Lompoc is having a celebration on the Fourth of July with a variety of free family-friendly games and a fireworks display. The event starts at 4 p.m. at 1523 W. North Ave, where there will be carnival games, cornhole, pony rides and more. The “Safe and Sane” fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. Throughout the celebration there will be food from food trucks for purchase, such as chicken and waffles and BBQ. All are welcome to join, for more information visit nabclompoc.org.

JULY 5

The city of Santa Barbara will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host cleanups at nearby beaches to prevent litter from the Fourth of July celebration from getting into the Pacific.

To volunteer for the cleanup, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0944aeab2fa5ffc07-july#.

