TODAY

10 a.m. The Ojai Film Festival runs all day at the Ojai Arts Center, 113 S. Montgomery St. For more information, go to ojaifilmfestival.com.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Tiempo sin Palabras/Time without Words,” an exhibit of art by Rafael Perea de la Cabada, will be displayed through Dec. 15 at Allan Hancock College’s Ann Foxworthy Gallery. The gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center, Bldg. L on the main campus at 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. To learn more about the exhibit, contact Jill Thayer, director/curator (interim) at 661-428-4611 or jill.thayer@hancockcollege.edu.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

