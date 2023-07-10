The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: The Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for children, and $22 for seniors, military and students. Each ticket also includes admission to the mission museum. To purchase, go to santabarbaramission.org/sistine-chapel-omsb or stop at the museum’s gift shop.

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours that delve into the theological and philosophical perspectives of Michelangelo’s art. Groups of 10 or more can contact Donna Reeves for a private tour at development@sboldmission.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its recurring summer exhibit, “Butterflies Alive!” Featuring a variety of butterflies, this experience allows guests to walk through a garden while nearly 1,000 butterflies flutter freely around them. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 4, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/butterfliesalive.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JULY 12

7:30 p.m. Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist Daniel Champagne will perform at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $23 cash at the door. To purchase a ticket and get a dinner reservation, go to www.sohosb.com.The concert is for all ages.

JULY 13

8 p.m. Singer and pianist Jimmy Webb will perform his hits, including songs from the Glenn Campbell songbook, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. He will also perform songs from his collaborations for many artists during his 50-year musical career. Tickets cost $55 to $71 for general admission. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

JULY 15

8:30 p.m. The UCSB Summer Cinema series continues at the Sunken Garden at Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, with Alien.” Admission is free. You can get there as early as noon to claim a space with your blankets (nothing plastic, nothing nylon, no tarps) and low-to-the-ground, low-back chairs.

JULY 20

8 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band will perform its bluegrass and folk music at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $35 and $45 for general admission and $106 for VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

JULY 21

7:30 p.m. The Cowboy Junkies will perform their country music and folk rock at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $55 and $65 for general admission and $106 for VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

AUG. 11

8 p.m. Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, will perform his healthcare-related standup comedy at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $48.50 to $93.50 at granadasb.org. The $195 VIP package includes perks such as a photo opportunity with Nurse Blake.

— Dave Mason