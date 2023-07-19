The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: The Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for children, and $22 for seniors, military and students. Each ticket also includes admission to the mission museum. To purchase, go to santabarbaramission.org/sistine-chapel-omsb or stop at the museum’s gift shop.

Father Joe Schwab is hosting personal tours that delve into the theological and philosophical perspectives of Michelangelo’s art. Groups of 10 or more can contact Donna Reeves for a private tour at development@sboldmission.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, has reopened its recurring summer exhibit, “Butterflies Alive!” Featuring a variety of butterflies, this experience allows guests to walk through a garden while nearly 1,000 butterflies flutter freely around them. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 4, is included in museum admission. Members are always admitted free. For others, prices vary from $14 to $19. For more information, visit sbnature.org/butterfliesalive.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The James Castle exhibit is on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, see sbma.net.

JULY 20

6 to 7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department’s free concert series is taking place every Thursday night in July from 6 to 7:30 p.m. People can bring blankets, chairs, picnics, family and friends to the Concerts in the Park at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. July 20 is the date for Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries, the ’50s and ’60s Rock band. For more information, visit santabarbaraca.gov/concerts.

8 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band will perform bluegrass and folk music at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $35 and $45 for general admission and $106 for VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

8 p.m. PCPA will perform “Bright Star” at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. To purchase tickets, go to pcpa.org.

JULY 21

7 p.m. PCPA will perform “American Mariachi” at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Tickets start at $25. To purchase, go to pcpa.org.

7:30 p.m. The Cowboy Junkies will perform their country music and folk rock at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $55 and $65 for general admission and $106 for VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

8 p.m. PCPA will perform “Bright Star” at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. To purchase tickets, go to pcpa.org.

JULY 22

1 to 2:30 p.m. Richard Lambert, chef and founder of National Tamale Day, will teach “Secrets of a Tamale Chef” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. Suggested donation for the class is $55 per person. To enroll, go to tinyurl.com/0721class.

1:30 and 7 p.m. PCPA will perform “American Mariachi” at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Tickets start at $25. To purchase, go to pcpa.org.

JULY 23

1:30 p.m. PCPA will perform “American Mariachi” at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Tickets start at $25. To purchase, go to pcpa.org.

AUG. 11

8 p.m. Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, will perform his healthcare-related standup comedy at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $48.50 to $93.50 at granadasb.org. The $195 VIP package includes perks such as a photo opportunity with Nurse Blake.

— Dave Mason