DWIGHT MCCANN/CHUMASH CASINO RESORT/WWW.DWIGHTMCCANN.COMVocal great Johnny Mathis performs in 2006 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom in Santa Ynez. He will be back there Dec. 16.

TODAY

5 to 8 p.m.: A Christmas Tree Lighting & Block Party will take place in the 1300 block of State Street and will include a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, live music with DJ Darla Bea, performances by the San Marcos High School Band and more.

DEC. 3

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The “Wings” juried exhibit makes its debut at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara. The exhibit will be there through Jan. 4. For more information, contact Susan Tibbles, the gallery director and curator of exhibitions, at info@susantibbles.com. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m daily.

10 a.m. to noon. The city of Goleta plans a Grove Park Master Plan workshop at La Patera Elementary School, 555 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta. Participants can make suggestions for the park, and the family-friendly workshop will include activities for children. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or visit cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. C.A.R.E.4Paws is hosting a Howliday Donation Drive-Thru at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Supporters can drive through and drop off dog and cat food and monetary donations. For more information, visit care4paws.org/drive.

2 and 6 p.m. State Street Ballet Academy will perform “Rudolph” at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to lobero.org/events/rudolph-2022.

7 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

8 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “A Christmas Carol” at the New Vic, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

7:30 p.m. The Fall Dance Concert will take place at UCSB Hatlen Theater. The UCSB Dance Company will present new choreography. For more information, see theaterdanceucsb.edu.

DEC. 4

2 and 7 p.m. The Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “A Christmas Carol” with a preview performance at the New Vic, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400. Story, B2.

3 p.m. Westmont College ensembles will perform during the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The 18th annual festival will feature the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union. Tickets cost $22. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. Twanguero, considered one of the best guitarists in Spain, will perform at the SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $67 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

DEC. 7

4 p.m. The Hoodlum Friends will perform at 4 p.m. at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The concert is free.

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

DEC. 9

4:30 to 6 p.m. A reception for the “Wings” juried exhibit will take place at at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

7 p.m. The Grace Fisher Foundation will present “A Winter Music Showcase” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The fifth annual showcase will feature everyone from the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra to Jackson Gillies, WIll Breman, State Street Ballet Professional Track Dancers, the Westmont Chamber Singers, UCSB Maurice Faulkner Quintet and more. Tickets cost $18 to $60. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.

DEC. 11

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 36th annual Holiday Parade of Lights will feature a full day of activities at the Santa Barbara Harbor, topped with the parade of lights and its theme, “Deck the Hulls.” For more information, go to santabarbaraca.com/events/36th-annual-holiday-parade-of-lights-at-the-harbor.

DEC. 12

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: The Downtown Community Holiday Mixer will take place at the Broad Street Oyster Co., 418 State St. The $25 ticket price includes a drink and appetizers.

DEC. 14

5 to 7 p.m.: A free candlelight concert series takes place on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

DEC. 16

8 p.m. Johnny Mathis will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez. Tickets for the Santa Ynez concert are $69 to $109. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com. The Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue.

DEC. 17

Noon to 3 p.m. The free Big Brass Tuba Christmas Concert will take place in Storke Placita, which is between 722 and 724 State St. and is adjacent to De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. The Youth Makers Market will be in the same block.

2 and 7 p.m. State Street Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara High School student Olivia Pires will play Clara at the 2 p.m. matinee. Professional State Street Ballet dancer Emma Matthews will portray Clara at the 7 p.m. show. Tickets vary from $38 to $121, with a discounted price of $26 for children 12 and younger in select price zones. To purchase, go to granadasb.org. A student discount is also available for purchase in person at The Granada’s box office.

DEC. 18

2 p.m. State Street Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Dos Pueblos High School student Sophia Kanard will play Clara. Tickets vary from $38 to $121, with a discounted price of $26 for children 12 and younger in select price zones. To purchase, go to granadasb.org. A student discount is also available for purchase in person at The Granada’s box office.

