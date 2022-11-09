COURTESY PHOTO

“The Importance of Being Earnest” opens tonight at Santa Barbara City College.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara City College theater students are performing “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. Ian Bremmer, a global political risk expert, will discuss “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats — and Our Response — Will Change the World” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or granadasb.org.

FRIDAY

7 and 9:30 p.m. TV star and standup comic Jerry Seinfeld will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $65 to $185. To purchase, go to thearlingtontheatre.com.

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. Cookbook author Nigella Lawson will talk with KCRW host Evan Kleiman at The Granada, 1214 State St. The program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or granadasb.org.

