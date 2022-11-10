The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Email them to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: “Holiday Sip & Shop” takes place at KULE Montecito, 10140 Coast Village Road, Montecito. Those attending the event can meet the KULE team from New York, enjoy a special discount and receive complimentary embroidery on their purchase.

7:30 p.m. Ian Bremmer, a global political risk expert, will discuss “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats — and Our Response — Will Change the World” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara City College theater students are performing “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

FRIDAY

5 to 7:30 p.m.: The opening reception for the Santa Barbara Printmakers’ annual Pop-Up Print Sale will take place at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara. This annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made with traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching. Those attending can meet the artists in person and learn more about the art of printmaking.

7 and 9:30 p.m. TV star and standup comic Jerry Seinfeld will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $65 to $185. To purchase, go to thearlingtontheatre.com.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m.: The Los Angeles chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its Santa Barbara Great Strides walk at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. Check-in for the three-mile walk is at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m. To register, go to fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/120_Southern_C.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Santa Barbara Printmakers’ annual Pop-Up Print Sale will take place at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara. This annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made with traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching. Those attending can meet the artists in person and learn more about the art of printmaking.

7:30 p.m. Cookbook author Nigella Lawson will talk with KCRW host Evan Kleiman at The Granada, 1214 State St. The program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or granadasb.org.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. to dusk: The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show takes place at Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. The show is located along the boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez.

NOV. 18

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

NOV. 19

NOV. 20

