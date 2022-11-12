COURTESY PHOTO

Lyle Lovett, above, will perform with John Hiatt tonight at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Email them to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

9:30 a.m.: The Los Angeles chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its Santa Barbara Great Strides walk at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. Check-in for the three-mile walk is at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m. To register, go to fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/120_Southern_C.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Santa Barbara Printmakers’ annual Pop-Up Print Sale will take place at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara. This annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made with traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching. Those attending can meet the artists in person and learn more about the art of printmaking.

5 p.m. The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation will host its second annual Butterfly Ball at Dos Pueblos Ranch in Goleta. Andrew Firestone will serve as the emcee at the event, which will feature music and silent and live auctions. Proceeds will benefit Gwendolyn’s Playground, an inclusive playground. For more information, go to nevergiveup.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/ButterflyBall2

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

7:30 p.m. Cookbook author Nigella Lawson will talk with KCRW host Evan Kleiman at The Granada, 1214 State St. The program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or granadasb.org.

7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara City College theater students are performing “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets,

go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

8 p.m. Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform together at the Chumash Casino Resort’ Samala Room, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez. Tickets cost $59 to $94. To purchase, go to chumashcasino.com. The venue is for those 21 and older.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Santa Barbara Printmakers’ annual Pop-Up Print Sale will take place at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara. This annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made with traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching. Those attending can meet the artists in person and learn more about the art of printmaking.

10 a.m. to dusk: The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show takes place at Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. The show is located along the boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez.

11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.: The Santa Barbara Empty Bowls will take place at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to foodbanksbc.org/sbeb22.

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granasb.org. The dance concert is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

NOV. 18

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

NOV. 19

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

NOV. 20

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.