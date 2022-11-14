FLICKR USER PANG9175/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Chris Daughtry and his band, Daughtry, will perform Friday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

TODAY

8 p.m. The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granasb.org. The dance concert is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. “Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Santa Barbara” will be presented at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org.

FRIDAY

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara City College theater students are performing “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

8 p.m. Daughtry, the Grammy-nominated rock band formed by Chris Daughtry of “American Idol” fame, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez. Tickets cost $59 to $89. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

SATURDAY

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara City College theater students are performing “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Wisdom of the Water, Earth and Sky,” featuring music by composer and preservationist Cody Westheimer, at The Granada, 1214 State St. The concert is a salute to the Chumash heritage. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. to dusk: The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show takes place at Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. The show is located along the boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The NEW Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale (formerly known as the CALM Show) will be held at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Santa Barbara. Admission is $8, $6 with a flier: sbantiqueshow.com/discount-flyer. Children under 12 are free, and so is parking.

3 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Wisdom of the Water, Earth and Sky,” featuring music by composer and preservationist Cody Westheimer, at The Granada, 1214 State St. The concert is a salute to the Chumash heritage. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org.