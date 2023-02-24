The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Entangled: Responding to Environmental Crisis,” runs through March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 805-565-6162 or visit westmont.edu/museum.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements” is an exhibit that runs through March 12 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit features weavings dyed with pigments from non-native plants on Santa Cruz Island. The weavings were created by artists Helen Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt. For more information, see sbbotanicgarden.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Coast artist and London native Annie Hoffman’s exhibit “Seeing Ourselves in Colour” will be displayed through Feb. 28 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. For more information, visit anniehoffmann.com.

10 a.m. “The River Bride” will be presented by PCPA (Pacific Conservatory Theatre) in Santa Maria. The play is being performed at the Severson Theatre at Allan Hancock College, 870 S. Bradley Road. Tickets are $49. To purchase, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at 805-922-8313.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org

FEB. 25

FEB. 26

1 p.m. A vigil to honor victims and survivors of recent mass shootings in California will take place at the corner of State and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara.

MARCH 2

7:30 p.m. The Miro Quartet will perform at Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Admission is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.

MARCH 4

7:30 p.m. The State Street Ballet will perform “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada, 1214 State St. TIckets cost $38 to $106. To purchase, go to granadasb.org or call the box office at 805-899-2222.

