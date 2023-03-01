COURTESY PHOTO

The State Street Ballet will perform “Tango Rain” (pictured above), “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” and other dances at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets cost $38 to $106. To purchase, go to granadasb.org or call the box office at 805-899-2222.

The calendar appears Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items are welcome. Please email them a full week before the event to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Entangled: Responding to Environmental Crisis,” runs through March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays and college holidays. For more information, call 805-565-6162 or visit westmont.edu/museum.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements” is an exhibit that runs through March 12 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit features weavings dyed with pigments from non-native plants on Santa Cruz Island. The weavings were created by artists Helen Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt. For more information, see sbbotanicgarden.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Coast artist and London native Annie Hoffman’s exhibit “Seeing Ourselves in Colour” will be displayed through Feb. 28 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. For more information, visit anniehoffmann.com.

Noon to 5 p.m. “Clarence Mattei: Portrait of a Community” is on view now through May at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St. Admission is free. Hours are currently from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit www.sbhistorical.org

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” March 1-18 at the Garvin Theatre on the college’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and after that, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 18. The March 1 and 2 performances are preview shows. The 2 p.m. March 5 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Tickets range from $18 to $26 for general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and SBCC staff.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

MARCH 2

5 to 8 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” will open with a 1st Thursday reception at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. The exhibit will be on display Friday through April 24. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

7:30 p.m. The Miro Quartet will perform at Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Admission is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” at the Garvin Theatre on the college’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Tickets range from $18 to $26 for general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and SBCC staff.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

MARCH 3

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “SURREAL WOMEN: Surrealist Art by American Women” is on display through April 24 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, www.sullivangoss.com.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” at the Garvin Theatre on the college’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Tickets range from $18 to $26 for general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and SBCC staff.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

7:30 p.m. Cabrillo High School Performing Arts will present the musical “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 with an “Emerald City” matinee, in which the audience is encouraged to wear green, at 1 p.m. March 11. The performances will take place at the school’s Little Theater, 4350 Constellation Drive, Lompoc. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for youths under 18. To purchase, visit www.gofan.co.

MARCH 4

9 a.m. Santa Barbara Airport is partnering with Alaska Airlines and Atlantic Aviation to host local nonprofit Alpha Resource Center’s second annual Plane Pull fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the Alpha Resource Center. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and the first team pull at 9:45 a.m. For more information, go to alphasb.org/plane-pull or contact Jeff Henson at Alpha Resources Center, 805-683-2145 or jhenson@alphasb.org.

7:30 p.m. The State Street Ballet will perform “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” and other dances at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets cost $38 to $106. To purchase, go to granadasb.org or call the box office at 805-899-2222.

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” at the Garvin Theatre on the college’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Tickets range from $18 to $26 for general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and SBCC staff.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

7:30 p.m. Cabrillo High School Performing Arts will present the musical “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 with an “Emerald City” matinee, in which the audience is encouraged to wear green, at 1 p.m. March 11. The performances will take place at the school’s Little Theater, 4350 Constellation Drive, Lompoc. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for youths under 18. To purchase, visit www.gofan.co.

MARCH 7

7 p.m. “Four Winters,” a documentary about resistance fighters during World War II, screens at Paseo Nuevo Cinemas on lower State Street in Santa Barbara. A Q & A will follow.

MARCH 16

5:30 p.m. Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi — Lewis Atterbury Stimson professor and chairman in the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center — will present a public lecture titled “In the Eye of the Storm: Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The free talk will take place at the Wolf Education and Training Center, 529 W. Junipero St., adjacent to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara. Reservations are required by March 10. To attend, contact J.V. Vallejos at 805-681-7528 or jvallejo@sansumclinic.org.

MARCH 18

7:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “John Williams: A Cinematic Celebration” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org. For more information, visit www.thesymphony.org or call 805-898-9386.

MARCH 19

3 p.m. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform John Williams: A Cinematic Celebration” at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to granadasb.org. For more information, visit www.thesymphony.org or call 805-898-9386.

— Dave Mason