COURTESY PHOTO

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at 10 a.m. today at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

Editor’s note: A daily calendar launches today in the News-Press. It will appear Mondays through Saturdays in the “Life & the Arts” section. Items for the calendar are welcome. Email them to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.

TODAY

Various times: Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley takes place at more than 100 restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, breweries, distilleries and entertainment venues in Solvang, Ballard, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and Los Alamos. For more information, go to www.tastesyv.com.

10 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. To register, go to act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15397&pg=entry. Registration is also available in person starting at 9 a.m. by the park’s Shipwreck Playground, 323 E Cabrillo Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., to be followed by the 5-kilometer (3.l-mile) walk along East Beach. Shorter routes will also be available.

10 a.m. The Ojai Film Festival runs all day at the Ojai Arts Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, see ojaifilmfestival.com.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker,” an exhibit of acrylic paintings from Ms. Baker’s Predators series, is on view through March 6 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B in Solvang. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. The museum is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, call 805-686-8315 or visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/wildlife-on-the-edge.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

11 a.m. 5K Trail Run/Hike “FUN-draiser” at Tucker’s Grove Park, 4800 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara. The event is being hosted by Trekking Ambassadors, an international organization based in Santa Barbara. Part of the proceeds will go toward the adventure hiking team’s mission to deliver critically needed solar lights and reading eyeglasses to remote villagers in the Mount Everest region of Nepal. Registration costs $45 for an individual, $95 for a family of three to five people and $325 for team building hiking-running. To register as an individual, family or team, go to endurancecui.active.com/new/events/81809231/select-race?regnow=awe-regnow&error=login_required&state=8c1e5d33-8250-47c5-8d76.

1 p.m. Football: Moorpark College at Santa Barbara City College. If you can’t attend in person, you can listen to the live broadcast, starting at 12:45 p.m. on KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station. It will also stream live at AM1290KZSB.com.

5 p.m. Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Ball at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. The cocktail reception is at 5 p.m., followed by dinner seating at 6 p.m. The event is military dress or black tie optional. RSVPs were required by Oct. 14.

SUNDAY

Various times: Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley takes place at more than 100 restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, breweries, distilleries and entertainment venues in Solvang, Ballard, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and Los Alamos. For more information, go to www.tastesyv.com.

Various times: Wildwonder, an event for women 18 and older, takes place Sunday through Wednesday at Alisal Ranch, 1054 Alisal Road, Solvang. For more information, go to alisal.com/experiences/wildwonder.

10 a.m. The Ojai Film Festival runs all day at the Ojai Arts Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, see ojaifilmfestival.com.

10 a.m. The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will present Santa Barbara County wines and craft beer, along with local bites, at the Solvang Festival Theater garden, 420 2nd St., Solvang. Featured participants include Peasants FEAST, Coast Range, Campo del Sol, Clean Slate Wine Bar, Alma Rosa Winery, Buttonwood Farm Winery, Dana V. Wines, Kalyra, Kaena, Lion’s Peak, Lucas & Lewellen, Margerum, Royal Oaks, Toccata, and more.

8 p.m. Country band Lanco will perform at 8 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang, as part of Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley. For tickets, go to www.visitsyv.com/taste-of-the-santa-ynez-valley.

MONDAY

10 a.m. The Ojai Film Festival runs all day at the Ojai Arts Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, see ojaifilmfestival.com.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Yes Store, featuring works of art by an annual, nonprofit holiday cooperative of artists, is open in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. For more information, go to theyestore.com.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Tiempo sin Palabras/Time without Words,” an exhibit of art by Rafael Perea de la Cabada, will be displayed through Dec. 15 at Allan Hancock College’s Ann Foxworthy Gallery. The gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center, Bldg. L on the main campus at 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. To learn more about the exhibit, contact Jill Thayer, director/curator (interim) at 661-428-4611 or jill.thayer@hancockcollege.edu.