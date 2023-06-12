California announces $288 million in upcoming water sensitive projects

By RIA ROEBUK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California will spend more than a quarter billion in upcoming projects in the ongoing drive to conserve, store, and deliver more water to California communities.

Forty-four projects have been approved by The Department of Water Resources through its Urban Community Drought Relief Grant Programs to better prepare for extra dry conditions making communities more resilient.

The projects include those that address flood risk management and groundwater restoration, water supply reliability, water recycling, yard transformations and water conservation expected to cost over $217 million.

An additional $71 million was directed by the administration in May to address communities vulnerable to drought. A number of these projects involve wells and near-term financial and technical support to the impacted populations.

While county departments and public authorities and agencies received the vast majority of the funding for water improvements, three of the planned ventures will directly affect Californians.

The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District will target single-family and multifamily homes in disadvantaged communities for their water efficiency program, installing water-efficient fixtures to improve indoor water use. They will also remove turf from homeowner association areas and mobile home parks, replacing it with drought tolerant plants, altogether costing $2.6 million.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will continue its turf replacement operations with a budget of $30 million. Last October the Metropolitan’s Board of Directors adopted a resolution urging water agencies to pass ordinances to permanently prohibit the installation of decorative turf.

“The board’s call is largely directed at both existing and new commercial, industrial and public properties, as well as HOAs, rather than residential properties. It does, however, call for local regulations that don’t allow installation of non-functional turf in new home construction,” a statement on the water district’s site said.

“More than half of all water used in Southern California is used outdoors for irrigation, much of it for grass that is not walked or played on or used in any meaningful way. Sustaining ornamental grass is not a good use of our precious water resources,” Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil stated..

The water district has a turf replacement program that offers a $2 per square foot rebate to replace grass and save water.

Not to be left out, the City of Modesto will receive $2.3 million to replace 17.79 acres of decorative grass and landscaping at 21 parks with drought tolerant plants for the communities’ enjoyment, saving the precious resource.

By executive order, Gov. Gavin Newsom called on state agencies to create a Water Resilience Portfolio to identify and prioritize actions to secure California’s water future as part of his water strategy with a conservation budget of $8.5 billion.