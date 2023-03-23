California announces new actions for storm response and recovery

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California has endured its 12th atmospheric river since late December, and the state said it is taking swift action to respond.

“We’re continuing to mobilize an all-hands-on-deck response to protect Californians during this latest round of devastating storms,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “With communities from San Diego to Siskiyou County reeling from recent storms, the state is working closely with federal and local partners to provide immediate relief and support the ongoing recovery.”

Since late February, Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency in 43 counties, and President Joe Biden has issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration, authorizing federal assistance to assist in storm response and recovery efforts, per Gov. Newsom’s request.

The governor’s office said it is working to maximize federal aid to storm-impacted areas. It also said that state and county officials are conducting preliminary damage assessments and figuring out the total financial losses endured. They want to see if California meets the federal Major Disaster Declaration requirements. The state got a Major Disaster Declaration earlier this year in response to severe storms that started last December.

In response to the storm’s impacts, the state is taking various actions for assistance and recovery.

More than 4,000 California Department of Transportation crew members are working 24/7 in shifts to keep roads open and respond to emergency situations; the department has also expedited its road repair process and put equipment at “critical locations to prepare for flooding, slides, and heavy snow,” according to the release.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has 33 active crews statewide, including five damage inspection teams and two incident management teams to help in the process. Plus, they will be using two fire engines, one helicopter and a mobile communications center in the effort.

The California National Guard has three helicopters deployed for the situation: one to support heavy lift operations regarding the Pajaro River levee breach and two for search and rescue missions in Northern California; plus, the guard has deployed 125 troops and 48 high-water vehicles across seven countries to help in the flood and rescue operations, and 58 more in Tulare, Mono, and Placer counties helping with snow and debris removal.

Plus, the state will use personnel and resources from the Emergency Medical Services Authority, Department of Water Resources, Department of Social Services, Department of Food and Agriculture, Labor and Workforce Development Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), and State Water Board in its response effort.

The governor’s office urges Californians to take these steps to keep themselves and their communities safe during the storm:

– Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up for local wireless emergency alerts.

– Pack a go-bag with important items for each member of your household, including pets, in case you’re evacuated.

– In the instance that it’s safer to shelter in place, add items to a stay box to prepare for at least 3 days without electricity.

– Please stay off roads and out of mountain areas to allow for first responders to clear roads and get communities back open.

– If told to evacuate, do so immediately.