California Attorney General charges ring of alleged thieves targeting Home Depot

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrests and charges against three people involved in an organized retail theft operation.

Mr. Bonta announced this along with the California Highway Patrol and other partnering agencies.

The three individuals are accused of targeting Home Depot in an operation that stole over $75,000 worth of goods from the hardware store chain.

The individuals allegedly started their theft operation in October 2021, primarily stealing power tools.

“Organized retail theft costs businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk,” Mr. Bonta said in a press release. “Brazen criminal activity, such as the organized retail theft operation we have taken down today, will not be tolerated in California. I want to thank our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol, for their work in apprehending these suspects and for our continued collaborative efforts to end organized retail theft. With these charges, we’re moving forward to hold these defendants accountable.”

The California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) investigators served search and arrest warrants in the case at a few different locations in Southern California on April 12. The ORCTF did so with the assistance of investigators from CHP’s Border Division, and in cooperation with The Home Depot’s organized retail crime investigators, according to the release.

The alleged crimes happened in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.

The suspects face multiple felony charges, including organized retail theft, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

Mr. Bonta has made retail crime prevention a priority, according to a release from his office. The office asks people to submit complaints and tips about retail crime to https://oag.ca.gov/bi/retail-theft/report.