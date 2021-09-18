California Avocado Festival virtual again

COURTESY PHOTO

Carpinteria’s California Avocado Festival will be held virtually this year, just as it was in 2020.

The California Avocado Festival won’t be celebrated in person this October.

Instead, as in 2020, the Carpinteria event will be celebrated virtually.

“Oct. 2-4, 2020 marks the 34th year of the California Avocado Festival, a501c3 nonprofit that was created to help support other nonprofits and service organizations,” the festival said on its website, avofest.com. “However, because of the pandemic and an indefinite public health order prohibiting large, in-person events, Avofest is going virtual. We need your continued support! Please consider a donation!”

— Dave Mason