California ballot measure committees report $618.3 million in contributions

As of Sept. 24, 2022, ballot measure committees registered to support or oppose the seven ballot propositions on California’s November ballot reported receiving $618.3 million in contributions. Campaigns surrounding Propositions 26 and 27 reported the highest amount of contributions in recent California history with $427 million. The total nearly doubles the amount of the next most expensive ballot measure in California history, Proposition 22 (2020), which reported $224.2 million.

Three committees were registered to support and oppose Proposition 26, which would legalize in-person sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks. One committee, Yes on 26, No on 27 – Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming, was registered to support Proposition 26 and oppose Proposition 27. It reported $123.4 million in contributions. The top donors included the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria ($31. 9 million), Pechanga Band of Indians ($25.3 million), and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation ($22.3 million). No on 26 – Taxpayers Against Special Interest Monopolies PAC and No on the Gambling Power Grab PAC, which oppose Prop 26, have reported over $43.1 million. The top donors to the committees were Hawaiian Gardens Casino ($10.2 million), California Commerce Club, Inc. ($10 million), and Knighted Ventures LLC ($4.2 million).

One committee was registered to support Proposition 27, Yes on 27 – Californians for Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support. It reported $169.2 million with top contributions from Betfair Interactive operator of Fanduel Sportsbook ($35 million), Crown Gaming operator of Draftkings ($34.2 million), and Penn National Gaming, Inc. ($25 million). One other committee was registered to oppose the measure: No on 27 – Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming. It reported over $91.1 million. The top donors were the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians ($78.1 million) and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Mission Indians ($10 million).

Ballotpedia identified a total of 18 ballot measure committees registered for all the propositions.

The Atkins Ballot Measure Committee is registered in support of Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment to establish a right to abortion. It has received $9.3 million. Two committees were registered in opposition to Proposition 1, Women for Reproductive Facts – No on Prop 1 PAC and Stop Prop 1 – A Committee in Opposition to Proposition 1 PAC. Together they reported $71,776 in contributions.

One committee, Yes on 28 – Californians for Arts and Music in Schools, was registered in support of Proposition 28, which would require increased funding for K-12 art and music education. It reported over $9.3 million in contributions. No committees were registered in opposition to Proposition 28.

Behind Propositions 26 and 27, Proposition 29 is the next most expensive measure on the November ballot. The two committees registered to support and oppose the measure have reported over $94.3 million in contributions. Proposition 29 is the third ballot initiative sponsored by SEIU-UHW to make the ballot since 2018.

There were five committees registered to support and oppose Proposition 30, which would enact an additional income tax on income above $2 million to fund zero-emission vehicles and wildfire prevention. The three support committees reported $37.1 million in contributions, and the two opposition committees reported over $12 million.

Committees surrounding Proposition 31, a referendum on a flavored tobacco sales ban, reported $29.2 million in contributions. The top donors to the committee registered in support of a “yes” vote to uphold the ban were Michael Bloomberg ($4.3 million) and the Kaiser Foundation ($1.1 million). The top donors to the committee registered in support of a “no” vote to repeal the ban were Philip Morris USA, Inc. ($9.3 million) and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company ($9.5 million).

The next campaign finance filing deadline for California ballot measure committees is Oct. 27.