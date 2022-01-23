California beats UCSB in women’s tennis

By DANIEL MESSINGER

The UCSB women’s tennis team (0-1) fell 6-1 to No. 9 California (1-0) in their season opening dual match Friday afternoon.

The match was the first at the new Arnhold Tennis Center. While the Gauchos seized the doubles point to kick off the day, the Golden Bears wore down Santa Barbara in the singles portion of the match.

In doubles, Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko beat the no. 27-ranked doubles team of Jessica Alsola and Erin Richardson 6-2 on court one. After the Golden Bears took the number two doubles matchup 7-5, Camille Kiss and Filippa Bruu-Syversen sealed the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 7-6 (3) tiebreaker win.

Singles didn’t go the Gauchos’ way as they lost some closely contested matches. Volodko stayed with No. 108 Valentina Ivanov all match, but ultimately fell in the 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), losing a third-set tiebreaker.

Kiss also stayed close to her ranked opponent, taking No. 110 Alsola to three sets but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 match. In the most entertaining match of the day, Khatamova dropped a back-and-forth 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-5 match to Cal’s Haley Giavara. The Golden Bears also took the other three singles matchups.

