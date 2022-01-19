California campuses receive funding to launch College Corps

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom, alongside several higher education officials, announced the first round of colleges receiving funding for the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program on Tuesday, which will offer thousands of students the opportunity to serve in their communities and receive money for college.

On Tuesday, education and state officials announced the first 45 public, private and community colleges across the state that will receive first-round funding to launch the program on their campuses. The funding comes from $146 million in last year’s budget.

The program will deploy about 6,500 college students into various areas of service while they complete their education. Officials said Tuesday students would help tackle some of the state’s most pressing issues through service, including education disparities, climate change and pandemic recovery.

In exchange for 450 hours of service in the program, fellows will receive $10,000 toward their education.

“We are making it clear here in California – like the GI Bill, if you are willing to serve your community and give back in a meaningful way, we are going to help you pay for college,” Josh Fryday, the state’s chief service officer, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Several University of California campuses, California State University campuses and community colleges are included in the first round of funding for the program. Undergraduate students at any partner universities will be eligible to apply for the program in March.

Students who qualify as Dreamers under Assembly Bill 540 are also eligible for the program. Officials on Tuesday noted that this program would expand service opportunities for thousands of students who are not qualified for AmeriCorps due to their citizenship status.

Several education officials praised the governor for this investment in statewide service and college students on Tuesday, saying the program will help reduce debt for thousands of students and benefit communities for years to come.

“Together, we can ensure that this initiative benefits students, communities and the state well into the future,” University of California President Michael V. Drake said Tuesday. “California is, and always should be, a place where education turns dreams into reality, where people from all backgrounds and walks of life can succeed, and where we use our talents to make the world a better place.”