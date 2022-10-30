California can’t be blamed for gas prices

Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was addressed to Momus, the anonymous columnist whose articles appear Saturdays in the News-Press.

Dear Momus,

After reading your last paragraph “Aw, Gov, give it up and get real. More like, greedy California state government is stealing $$ at the pump, charging the highest gas tax in the country at 67 cents a gallon” (“Rumors & Buzz, Oct. 8, News-Press), I decided to look that up and asked Google about that. I found much information and a chart from www.cdtfa.ca.gov that shows the rate as of July 1, 2022 to be 50 cents a gallon. Considering that gasoline prices have increased nearly $3 since Russia invaded Ukraine, it is illogical to claim that our beautiful state, with only a few toll roads/bridges, has had anything to do with the historical ups and downs of gasoline prices.

Rather, it is the actual greed of massively rich oil companies that manipulate those prices, which I believe a “journalist,” anonymous or not, would easily research and understand. Putting an incorrect (false) political spin is not journalism as I know it, and not satire or mockery. For that, you need to be factual.

Not anonymous,

Ann Pekarek

Santa Barbara