California doubling its EV charger stock with nearly $3 billion investment

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

An electric car charging station stands at 6100 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The state of California plans to spend nearly $3 billion for 90,000 new electric vehicle chargers.

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California plans to allocate nearly $3 billion in funding for 90,000 new electric vehicle chargers across the state.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) approved a $2.9 billion clean transportation investment plan on Wednesday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The increase marks a 3,000% increase in funding from 2019 levels. The funding will more than double the number of publicly-available charging stations in the state from 80,000 to 170,000; the state’s goal is to have 250,000 publicly-available chargers by 2025.

“California is bringing our roads and highways into the 21st Century with electric vehicle chargers in every community, in every corner of our state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “We are transforming transportation in California and scaling climate action in ways only California can – with jobs, innovation, and health at the heart of our efforts.”

The Governor’s office says the funding will help the state and municipalities deploy zero-emission trucks, school buses, and transit buses.

It adds that this will, “deliver clean air benefits and good paying jobs to neighborhoods across the state, and especially to communities hit hardest by the impacts of pollution from trucks and buses.”

“At least half of the funding will benefit low-income and historically disadvantaged communities on the front lines of the climate crisis,” the governor’s office added.

California had more than one million electric vehicle sales in 2021; California alone owns nearly 18% of the market share for electric vehicles.

“The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation,” the governor’s office said.