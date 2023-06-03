California dreamin’ — of reparations?

While growing up in Haddon Township, N.J., I found my news primarily in the Courier Post, even though my newspaper route was for the much heavier Philadelphia papers, the Inquirer and Bulletin.

My “California Dreamin’ ” was of the lifestyle shown in the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl — and from my Aunt Jean’s loving visit to San Francisco for the opportunity to get “gussied” up, her words for dressed up, for a night on the town, and her dislike of Los Angeles, for its weather being too warm, which I liked, for her furs.

When reaching university age, I headed south to the Carolinas for the eastern version of the L.A. weather as any place beyond the range of a day’s drive was out of the question.

My “California Dreamin’ ” almost became a reality when, upon my graduating from Clemson University, MacDonald Douglas made me a very tempting offer of employment in L.A. However, the offer from the University of Tennessee to teach in their College of Business Administration while they paid for me to try law school, was even more tempting. I loved teaching and soon learned that while law school was not much fun, I wanted to be a lawyer.

Finally, after decades of practicing law in multiple locations, an offer from Smith Barney in L.A. enabled my California Dreamin’ to become a reality. Now some 20-plus years later, here are a few of the recent topics being considered in my home state of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was foolish enough to permit a group of potential recipients in, of all places, San Francisco, to create a wish for reparations, which means requiring some people to compensate another group of people for alleged activities of others. This year the group identified to compensate others are the taxpayers, the group being compensated are black Americans, and the activities were slavery that never occurred in San Francisco or anywhere in California.

As anyone who has ever successfully negotiated a collective bargaining agreement knows, if you ever ask the open-ended question of a wish list, you can never reach a reasonable agreement.

Indeed, their proposal for reparations totaled more than the entire budget for California, which also is an amount the state cannot afford. It will be fascinating to see how the governor balances this with his hopes of running for president.

There is a humorous aspect of reparations in that neither the Civil Rights Act of 1964, or any other statute, defines either the colors “black” or “white” or who qualifies for being of any color or race.

My experience as an employment lawyer is that each individual can decide their own race without any supporting evidence, much like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., deciding she was a Native American. For example, when an employee in Gulf Oils Philadelphia Refinery decided to change his race from white to black, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that was his right. This type of decision making would end the confusion for folks, such as President Barack Obama, whose parents were not both of the same race.

This should be music to the ears of California Democrats who support even minors using the same system for deciding their genders.

Under this system, Californians of any race can, at least for purposes of reparations, allege that they qualify for reparations.

However, an obvious question is if the group asking for reparations for the fictional “slavery” in California, how about a group that has experienced actual discrimination from the U.S. and California governments, and their state universities: straight white males.

This discrimination came in the form of offering affirmative action to some while denying it to straight white males. Despite the Supreme Court holding that affirmative action by private employers is prohibited absent a previous finding by a court of law that this employer has discriminated, private employers all too often joined the governments in this type of discrimination.

Sadly, the ink was barely dry on the equality standard of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, before the U.S. government started violating it by using affirmative action based on race and gender. In the recent years, this has migrated to substituting “equity,” or the results, for “equality,” meaning the opportunity.

This migrated to the current presidential administration’s publicizing that its key appointments were, and are, based on race and/or gender and/or sexual preference. Straight white males need not apply.

Now that walking around in California cities has been eliminated from “California Dreamin’,” is this the new “dreamin’ ” of reparations?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”