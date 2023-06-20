California employers add 47,300 jobs; employment rate stays at 4.5%

By SETH SANDRONSKY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California employers added 47,300 new nonfarm hires in May, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.5%, according to the California Employment Development Department. In a revision, total nonfarm employment for April 2023 rose 2,900 jobs.

California’s total of nonfarm jobs rose 2.4 % from May 2022 to May 2023 versus the U.S. economy jobs gain of 2.7%.

Employment increased in eight of 11 of the Golden State’s industry sectors in May versus 10 of 11 in April. “It’s a solid report,” said Professor Jeffrey Michael, the Director of Public Policy Programs and Professor of Public Policy at Pacific McGeorge School of Law. “While the tech sector remains soft, there were large job gains in healthcare, hospitality and construction across most of the state.”

Private education and health care employers led the way in May with 16,400 new hires, down from April’s total gain of 21,700. This sector had “above average gains in general medical and surgical hospitals, nursing care facilities, and individual and family services industry groups,” according to the EDD.

The sector of professional services grew 11,700 jobs in May, the second-fastest growing industry in California, with a year-over gain of 51,300.

Computer systems design, scientific research and development, employment services, and services to buildings and dwellings helped to drive hiring in May, according to the EDD.

Leisure and hospitality employers added 9,800 new hires in May compared with 13,100 jobs in April. This sector, hit hard during the pandemic lockdown, registered a year-over gain of 126,600 jobs.

California’s construction sector gained 6,500 new hires in May versus 2,100 jobs in April. Federal Reserve Bank interest-rate hikes are on pause, a positive move for an industry such as construction that relies upon borrowed money.

Manufacturing employers shed 5,700 jobs in May, the biggest reemployment reduction of the state’s 11 sectors. The job losses, according to the EDD, were concentrated in computer and electronic manufacturing, as well as fabricated metal, machine and apparel manufacturing.

“The number of jobs in the agriculture industry decreased from April by 3,700 to a total of 429,100 jobs in May,” the EDD reported. However, the farm industry registered 11,700 more farm jobs in May 2023 versus May 2022.

The geography of California’s economy continued to register uneven hiring. San Mateo County had the lowest statewide unemployment rate of 2.7% in May. Imperial County had a 16% unemployment rate in May, the highest of California’s 58 counties.