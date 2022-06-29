California EV fire casts doubt on ‘green’ energy claims

By SCOTT MCCLALLEN

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — When an electric vehicle caught fire in California, emergency services dumped 4,500 gallons of water on it.

Critics say the example explains how EVs can harm the environment.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on Facebook on June 11 the Tesla caught ablaze three weeks after a crash while it sat in a junkyard.

“Crews knocked the fire down, but the car kept re-igniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment,” the post said. “Working with the on-site wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath. Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still re-ignite due to the residual heat.”

Firefighters submerged the vehicle’s battery component in a water-filled pit but still needed 4,500 gallons to permanently extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire kept reigniting because of thermal runaway, which occurs when lithium-ion battery cells self-heat in reaction to extreme temperatures, fire, or gas or shrapnel, causing them to burn hotter, faster, and even reignite after initially extinguished, according to science group UL Research.

Extracting precious metals essential for EVs, and extinguishing EV fires are resource intensive. Govtech reported that it takes about 500,000 gallons of water to mine one metric ton of lithium.

The battery pack of one Tesla requires seven kilograms of lithium, extracted from the brine of salt flats that can damage the environment and cause water shortages, such as in Chile and Argentina, Ronald J. Deibert explains in his book “Reset: Reclaiming the Internet for a Civil Society.”