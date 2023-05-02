California finalizes rule requiring electric trucks by 2036

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – “The future happens here first, and California is once again showing the world what real climate action looks like,” Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly stated as he announced yet another state regulation in an effort to reduce the greenhouse gasses that drive climate change.

The latest regulation, approved by the Biden administration last month, requires zero emissions in all new heavy-duty truck sales by 2036, with garbage trucks by 2039. Last year, California approved regulation that required all new car sales to be ZEVs by 2035 following an executive order in 2020 by Gov. Newsom. This newest regulation builds on that, requiring all other vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2042 in the California scheme known as Advanced Clean Fleets.

The pathway to 100% zero emissions is the first of its kind in the world. Along with the announcement of the new standards for trucks in the coming decades, California implemented new emission standards for trains as well, becoming the first state to do so.

“Last year, our state approved one of the world’s first regulations requiring all new car sales to be zero emissions. Now, with these actions requiring all new heavy-duty truck sales to be zero emission and tackling train pollution in our state, we’re one step closer to achieving healthier neighborhoods and cleaner air for all Californians,” Gov. Newsom proclaimed.

Trucks account for more than one third of California’s emissions of NOx (nitric oxides) and 25% of on-road greenhouse gasses, yet they are only 6% of all California vehicles.

When it comes to rail transportation, the California Air Resources Board announced a new rule on April 27. Under the In-Use Locomotive Regulation, rail locomotives are limited to a 30 minute idling time and rail operators are required to contribute to a spending account. The amount is determined by the level of emissions the rail company generates. The rule also requires zero emissions for all freight line locomotives by 2035, and all other locomotives by 2030.

Board Chair Liane Randolph stated, “With the new regulation, we are moving toward a future where all transportation operations in the state will be zero emissions.”

The highest greenhouse gas emissions of any country in the world is produced by China which is double that of the United States. Construction, agriculture, manufacturing and mining sectors use about 63% of China’s energy and 49% of China’s coal. In 2021 China’s reliance on coal-powered electrical plants rose as the country saw a 10% rise in demand for electricity. In comparison the US shift in reliance from coal to natural gas saw its electric power sector emissions drop by 27%.

“This is a big deal for climate action. Last year, California became one of the first jurisdictions in the world with a real plan to end tailpipe emissions for cars. Now, thanks to the Biden Administration, we’re getting more zero-emission heavy duty trucks on the roads, expanding our world-leading efforts to cut air pollution and protect public health,” Gov. Newsom said at the approval of the Advanced Clean Fleets proposal.