California GOP endorses Sen. Dahle for governor

Party also announces its picks for other offices

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

Sen. Brian Dahle

And the picks are in.

The California Republican Party ended its three-day convention in Anaheim over the weekend with its slate of endorsements, including for statewide offices.

The CAGOP, through votes by its delegates, backed Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, for governor and Angela Underwood Jacobs, the deputy mayor of Lancaster, for lieutenant governor.

Additionally, the party endorsed Nathan Hochman for attorney general, Lanhee Chen for controller and Lance Christensen for superintendent of public instruction.

“After three days of party building, exceptional speakers, insightful trainings and official business, our delegates endorsed quality and talented candidates for statewide office,” CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said. “I look forward to supporting them as they challenge California Democrats’ failed one-party rule with visions for a brighter tomorrow.”

Mark Meuser

The CAGOP backed attorney Mark Meuser in his challenge to incumbent U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat.

Sen. Padilla closed out the last filing period with about $7.1 million cash on hand and has raised more than $9.2 million this cycle. Mr. Meuser reported nearly $40,000 cash on hand after raising more than $329,000 this cycle.

The CAGOP endorsed Vicki Nohrden, who has worked as a family liaison in the juvenile justice system, for state Assembly. She is running in the newly drawn District 30, part of which is currently represented by Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham of San Luis Obispo, who is not running for re-election.

The state Republican Party also backed Matt Jacobs, a former federal prosecutor, who is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley in the 26th district in Ventura County.

The party did not cite any endorsements for the 24th congressional district, which includes all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and part of Ventura County. U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is running against Republican candidate Brad Nelson and independent candidates Michele Weslander Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield.

Those interested can find the full slate of endorsements here: https://www.cagop.org/s/endorsements.

