California has one of the worst sales tax burdens in America, report says

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — When it comes to sales tax, California is one of the least business-friendly states in America, according to a report released this week.

California ranked 47th out of 50 states on sales tax in a study conducted by the Tax Foundation. Low-tax states had more favorable rankings on the list, while high-tax states ranked closer to the bottom.

California ranked poorly for two reasons. One is the state’s sales tax. Its 7.25% rate is the highest in the country. Additionally, the state has a mandatory local add-on tax that differs in various parts of the state; 45 of the 50 states have at least some sales tax.

“The tax rate itself is important, and a state with a high sales tax rate reduces demand for in-state retail sales,” the report from The Tax Foundation said.

“Consumers will turn more frequently to cross-border or certain online purchases, leaving less business activity in the state.”

California also received a low ranking due to its high fuel taxation. California’s excise tax on gasoline is 70.95 cents per gallon; on the low end, Alaska charges 15.13 cents per gallon — a difference of more than 55 cents per gallon.

“Gasoline represents a large input for most businesses, so states that levy higher rates have a less competitive business tax climate,” the Tax Foundation Report said.

However, California did not top the list on tax rates for tobacco, spirits and beer. New York and Connecticut topped the list for tobacco, taxing a pack of cigarettes at $4.35; Tennessee taxing beer at $1.29 per gallon topped the rankings; and Washington taxing spirits at $37.81 per gallon put it above the other states.

At 47th on the list, California only ranked better than Louisiana (48th), Washington (49th) and Alabama (50th), all of which heavily rely on consumption taxes for revenue.