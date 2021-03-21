California imports: Electricity, oil and royals

Our state senator, Monique Limón, and her liberal counterparts on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors — Supervisors Gregg Hart, Das Williams and Joan Hartman — and the entire Santa Barbara City Council, suffer from the same sort of delusional woke privilege as Montecito’s newest royals, Harry and Meghan.

The delusions are painfully apparent as it relates to California imports.

Let’s begin our discussion with our imports of electricity and fossil fuels. California pretends it is leading the world by demonstrating a dramatic shift away from relying upon and using fossil fuels as it pursues a zero-carbon footprint.

Accordingly, Sen. Limón, D-Santa Barbara, has authored a bill that would serve to decimate 90% of the California oil and gas sector of our economy by way of prohibiting the means of oil and gas production, while consumption continues virtually unabated, not to mention the need for such byproducts as asphalt and plastic.

There are multiple glaring problems with this agenda. The first inconvenient truth has to do with the fact that California is not the leader in showing the way to a fossil-free existence.

Quite the contrary, California imports more electricity, oil and gas than any other state in the continental United States, and it comes in second only to Texas as the leading emitter of carbon! That makes California nothing less than a leader in hypocrisy and the denial of reality.

The elemental truth about our goal of going all electric by way of renewables is as follows.

First, electricity is a secondary power source. Because we have not learned how to catch lightning, we have to make electricity from a primary fuel source.

The lefties want us to believe we can make 100% of what we need from renewable sources such as wind and solar. Accordingly, the Santa Barbara City Council pretends it can reduce our carbon footprint by banning natural gas hookups in new construction.

Seriously? Whereas, the wind and sunshine are themselves “renewable,” the means to produce electricity from these sources is not, as manufacturing wind turbines and solar panels require the use of fossil fuel energy and precious metals that must be mined.

And, despite all our virtue signaling, California is the leading importer of electricity from other states, none of which plan or pretend to produce all their electricity from renewable sources.

The second problem with Limon’s bill, as it pertains to Santa Barbara County, is that the voters here rejected Measure P, a local ordinance that would have accomplished the same ends as her bill.

That begs the question: Are the senator and our supervisors our representatives or our sovereigns? That is, what right do they have ignoring the will of the people who have clearly spoken on this issue?

Speaking of imports and sovereigns, how is it possible to consider Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as victims while the woke among us rage against all forms of white privilege and patrimony? For what better example of privilege and patrimony can you find than a scion of a monarchy?

Moreover, how nauseating is it, that the real beef Meghan has with the royal family is that they wouldn’t title baby Archie a prince and accordingly assign all the benefits therewith? If she wanted her son to be a prince, she married the wrong brother.

And when she didn’t get what she wanted, she leaves Britain in a huff, and then drops the race card to billionaire Oprah Winfrey no less, who failed to ask the one pertinent question. That is, “Meghan, how can you drop the race card and play both a victim of, and a privileged wife to, a dynasty of monarchs of one of the largest former slave-trading empires in the world”?