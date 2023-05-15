California introduces new tools in fight against addiction

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – An alliance with the national nonprofit Shatterproof, Blue Shield of California and the California Department of Health Care Services has been formed to address drug addiction and provide recovery resources.

Almost 3 million Californians have become dependent on illegal substances. The announcement by the department introduces an avenue to confidentially seek lifesaving treatment.

“Our new partnership will help all Californians find and compare addiction treatment facilities for substance use disorders so they can make informed decisions about their care,” said Director Michelle Baass.

The alliance brings new tools like the Shatterproof Treatment Atlas, a one-stop treatment resource that locates treatment centers, lists accepted insurers (including commercial and government sponsored coverage), shows payment options, discloses use of best practices, lists types of treatment offered and documents testimonies of patient success.

Endorsed by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the web-based platform is managed by Shatterproof, an non-profit with a mission to “save lives and make treatment available to everyone who needs it.”

The website helps Californians find several options for the treatment of addiction including outpatient, intensive outpatient, residential, and hospital inpatient addiction treatment.

The atlas also features an assessment tool allowing users to gauge their risk and severity levels and make informed choices about which treatment options are best suited with some initial guidance.

Alongside the web-site, the department has introduced Unshame California to reduce the stigma that prevents users from seeking help. The awareness campaign promotes lived experiences as a means to enlighten the public on the impact addiction can have on neighbors, friends, family members, and coworkers, reflective of California’s diverse population. The campaign will offer monthly webinars, training and resources, all aimed at reducing the stigma attached to drug addiction.

More than $450 million was invested by the department in fiscal year 2022-2023 in opioid prevention and treatment grants.

“DHCS will work with key collaborators throughout the state to implement Treatment Atlas in a way that’s responsive to the state’s needs,” said Tyler Sadwith, Deputy Director of Behavioral Health. “DHCS will also engage with key stakeholders in the state, collect and analyze data from the platform, and ensure the platform is maintained with up-to-date information.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-24 budget designated $97 million to confront addiction and illegal drugs.