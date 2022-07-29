California landscapes at Los Olivos gallery

COURTESY IMAGES

Linda Mutti’s “Dinosaur Caves,” a pastel on canvas.

LOS OLIVOS — “The Romance of Landscape,” an exhibit of new works by Central Coast artists Sheryl Knight and Linda Mutti, will grace a Los Olivos gallery in August.

The paintings of California scenery will be on display 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Aug. 1-31 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave.

The artists are friends who have been painting together for more than a decade. They have created art on linen and paper, using media such as plein air painting with pastels, oils and gouache.

Ms. Knight is an award-winning plein air artist and is a signature member of American Women Artists, National Oil and Acrylics Painters Society, Women Artists of the West and Outdoor Painters Society.

Sheryl Knight’s “Harmony,” an oil on linen.

Among her works in the August exhibit is “Harmony,” an oil on linen.

“I have always loved the little town of Harmony on Highway One that you drive through on the way to Cambria. A couple of weeks ago we were driving to Cambria late in the afternoon,” Ms. Knight said. “I noticed how tall the eucalyptus trees behind the little building had gotten since the last time I painted them. I felt inspired to paint them again in a fresh new way with a palette knife.”

Ms. Mutti is an award-winning distinguished pastelist member of the Pastel Society of the West Coast, a signature member of the Pastel Society of America and an artist member of the California Art Club. She was accepted for an apprenticeship with internationally acclaimed muralist John Pugh. Ms. Mutti finds inspiration from her surroundings.

“I was driving up the coast one morning and this scene caught my eye. I’ve seen it many times before but this time I just had to stop, the light was so beautiful,” said Ms. Mutti, who shows the moment with “Dinosaur Caves,” her pastel on canvas.

For more information, go to www.sherylknight.com and www.lindamutti.com.

— Dave Mason