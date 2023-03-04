California lieutenant governor signs bill ensuring coronavirus testing access

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Serving as Acting Governor of California on Thursday, Eleni Kounalakis signed a piece of legislation regarding the state’s pandemic response.

Ms. Kounalakis signed AB 269, an urgency measure filed by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park. It authorizes, “qualified laboratory personnel to continue solely processing COVID-19 tests and permits COVID-19 testing sites contracted with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to continue dispensing COVID-19 therapeutics until January 2024,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“This measure preserves important tools in the state’s response to the pandemic and will continue to protect public health as California moves forward, focusing on preparedness and support for our communities,” the release said.

The bill came up two days after the state’s coronavirus state of emergency ended. The state’s SMARTER Plan still guides the state concerning coronavirus vaccines, testing, and treatment.The lieutenant governor was acting as the state’s governor because Gov. Gavin Newsom was not at the state house. He was touring the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in Avila Beach, according to the governor’s office — about 300 miles from Sacramento.