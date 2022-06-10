California man charged with attempted murder of Supreme Court justice

COURTESY PHOTO

Justice Brett Kavanaugh

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after being arrested near the justice’s home early Wednesday armed with a gun and a knife.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Justice Department, the suspect, identified by media outlets as Nicholas John Roske, “was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”

The leaked draft Supreme Court decision would overturn Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion rights back to the states.

The suspect reportedly told law enforcement that he was going to kill “a specific United States Supreme Court Justice” over the leaked draft abortion decision and the potential overturning of gun control laws in New York.

“Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice” the Justice Department filing said.