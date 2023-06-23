California metal company faces 24-counts for illegal disposal of hazardous waste

By RIA JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Gary and Matthew Weisenberg, owners of S & W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp in Watts, face a 24-count complaint by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón for the illegal disposal of hazardous waste.

Arraignment is scheduled for June 26 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Atlas Metal has been in the recycling business since 1949, sorting and processing all types of scrap metals and automotive parts. In addition, the company serves industries in recycling plumbing and electrical parts, heating and air conditioning, and used computer and technology waste.

“We take pride in our work knowing that together we can make a difference for the Los Angeles area,” the company states on its site.

The father and son operators each face 21 felony counts for disposing hazardous waste at a site with no permit, one felony count of deposit of hazardous waste, and one misdemeanor count of failure to maintain or operate a facility to minimize the possibility of a fire and public nuisance.

Some of the waste ended up on the grounds of the neighboring Jordan High School, which is separated by a wall.

“Children deserve a safe and healthy environment to learn and grow in, and we must hold companies accountable for their actions that put our children’s health at risk. This serves as a reminder that we must prioritize the well-being of our communities and take action against those who prioritize profits over people,” said Mr. Gascón.

Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho supported the complaint by the Los Angeles District Attorney stating, “Never has this been more important than in underserved communities who are often confronted by adverse industrial impacts that cause air, water and land pollution…We urge the city, county, state and federal officials to aggressively and expeditiously join the District in pursuing a solution that eliminates such health and safety risks as well as the incompatible use of the Atlas property that has impacted Jordan High School and the Watts community.”

Jordan High School opened in 1923, two decades before Atlas Metal began operations next door.

“The action taken today by the District Attorney supports our abiding concern about the dangerous environmental health and safety impacts to our schools that result from incompatible land uses,” Mr. Carvalho said.

The complaint dating back to July 2020, was joined by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, who filed a lawsuit in April 2021. The defendants face allegations of violating Health and Safety Code section 41700, the Los Angeles Municipal Code’s public nuisance law, and the Unfair Competition Law in addition to state environmental laws for not properly disposing of hazardous waste.

High concentrations of lead, zinc and other metals were found in soil samples taken in the vicinity of the high school, and metal debris suspected to have come from Atlas Metal has been found on the school’s property.

“The charging of Atlas Metal for their environmental crimes is a step toward justice for the children of Jordan High School and the community of Watts,” Mr. Gascon said.

The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division with assistance from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control conducted the investigations.

The case was filed on June 15.