California, New York attorneys general launch discrimination probe into NFL

(The Center Square) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are conducting a joint investigation into the National Football League.

The attorneys general are looking into workplace practices and culture in the league, including allegations of sex, race and age discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

The two attorneys general issued subpoenas to the league in connection with the probe.

“The joint investigation will examine the workplace culture of the NFL and allegations made by former employees, including potential violations of federal and state pay equity laws and anti-discrimination laws,” a press release from Mr. Bonta’s office said.

The NFL has more than 1,000 employees working in the two states, according to Mr. Bonta’s office.

The attorneys general note that in 2022, The New York Times reported that more than 30 women faced retaliation after filing gender discrimination complaints with the league’s human resources office.

Additionally, last year a congressional committee concluded that the Washington Commanders, an NFL team, had tolerated “sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct.”

Both Ms. James and Mr. Bonta expressed concerns about the kind of workplace environment the NFL fosters in the release.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace,” Attorney General James said, according to the release. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

And Mr. Bonta agreed that even a big organization like the NFL is not immune from the law.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Mr. Bonta said, according to the release. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

The NFL denied allegations of gender discrimination.

“The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races, and backgrounds thrive,” an NFL spokesman told CNBC. “We do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” the league said. “The NFL is committed to ensuring all employees of the league are respected, treated fairly, and have equitable pay and access to developmental opportunities. Our policies are intended not only to comply with all applicable laws but to foster a workplace free from harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.”