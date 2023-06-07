California offers free job training and financial incentives to caregivers

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The California Department of Aging announced the launch of the CalGrows workforce training and development program. CalGrows offers free career coaching, free training courses and incentive payments to those who qualify.

California anticipates an increased demand for workers in the state’s health and human services system and is taking steps to prepare for that reality. The Workforce for a Healthy California Initiative is part of that broader strategy to address that need and build a diverse workforce.

“As California’s population ages, we’ll need hundreds of thousands more direct care workers. The CalGrows program is an important milestone toward ensuring the state has the home care aides, care managers, dementia care specialists, activities coordinators, and other important roles necessary to support our aging population,” said Susan DeMarois, director of the California Department of Aging.

The California Department of Aging, as part of the Workforce for a Healthy California Initiative funded by more than $1 billion from the 2022-23 state budget, has recognized 78 organizations across the state for funding, budgeting $89 million to offer training and incentives for the direct care Home and Community-Based Services workforce and unpaid family and friend caregivers.

Hundreds of courses covering a range of topics, including Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia, Cultural Diversity, Food Safety, Infection Control, Provider, and Consumer communication and more, to support those on a path to a career in health care are now available in multiple languages through CalGrows.

The 78 grantees include non-profit organizations, universities and training providers, and for-profit organizations that will train the direct care workforce in all 58 California counties.

“Investing in and growing our health care workforce is critical to the health and safety of Californians,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Wage-earning direct caregivers working with older adults and adults with disabilities, Home and Community-Based Services caregivers, and unpaid family and friend caregivers are eligible for tree training. Caregivers in the paid direct care workforce who qualify can get $6,000 in financial incentives and career pathway development benefits.

“CalGrows training courses empower caregivers across California to learn valuable skills to improve the lives of those in their care and help further their careers,” Ms. DeMarois said.

Individual skill sets, job satisfaction and growth opportunities to help further careers and the retention of skilled, experienced caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities are some of the goals of the CalGrows program.

“As the entire United States faces a healthcare worker shortage, the CalGrows initiative is yet another tool California is using to ensure our health care workforce remains strong by providing opportunities to those already caring for loved ones,” Gov. Newsom noted.

This comes on the heels of last week’s announcement of a proposed minimum wage increase to $25 per hour for healthcare workers passing the senate floor and on its way to the assembly for approval.