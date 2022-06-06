California reports record-breaking voter registration numbers

And in Santa Barbara County, there are more than 200,000 registered voters

Nearly 22 million voters are registered to vote in California’s primary on Tuesday.

And the secretary of state says that’s a record breaker.

“As of May 23, 2022, there were 21,941,212 registered voters in California, which is 81.53% of eligible Californians,” Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber said in a news release. “This is the highest percentage of eligible citizens registered to vote heading into a California Gubernatorial Primary in the past 68 years.”

The last 15-Day Report of Registration for a Primary in a gubernatorial election year took place on May 21, 2018. Since the last report:

— The total voter registration in the state increased from 19,023,417 to 21,941,212.

— The percentage of eligible Californians who are registered to vote increased from 75.73% to 81.53%.

— The percentage of voters who have no party preference decreased from 25.51% to 22.71%.

— The percentage of voters registered with a qualified political party increased from 73.69% to 76.10%.

You can read the full report here: sos.ca.gov/elections/report-registration/15day-primary-2022.

In Santa Barbara County, there are a total of 235,212 registered voters, as of May 23. That’s according to sbcvote.com, the county elections office’s website.

The number breaks down to 110,734 Democrats, 58,341 Republicans, 49,472 nonpartisan voters and 16,395 who registered with other parties.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com