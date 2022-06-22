California rolls back some COVID-19 executive orders

Newsom maintains state of emergency

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to revoke some of his previous coronavirus pandemic-related policies but did not follow the lead of most other states in letting the emergency expire.

Gov. Newsom’s executive order eliminated five provisions related to Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards. Meanwhile, 15 provisions will expire on June 30, and only 5% of coronavirus pandemic-related executive orders will still be in effect.

“As California navigates the evolving pandemic, the state remains laser-focused on keeping Californians safe while advancing our ongoing recovery,” Gov. Newsom said in a news release. “We’re continuing to deploy proven strategies and programs that allow us to swiftly and effectively respond to changing pandemic conditions, take on equity gaps, and keep us moving forward.”

Although many of the provisions are going away, Gov. Newsom thinks the ones staying are important for public health and the state’s economic recovery from the government-induced coronavirus restrictions.

The governor’s complete executive order can be viewed at gov.ca.wp-content.