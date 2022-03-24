California senators question Judge Jackson at hearing

Supreme Court nominee answers inquiries from Sens. Padilla, Feinstein

COURTESY PHOTO

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

When it came time for his turn to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla gleaned from his time as California’s secretary of state to ask her about elections.

The junior senator from California, specifically, asked Judge Jackson what she perceived the role of the U.S. Supreme Court to be in protecting the right to vote.

“The right to vote is protected by our Constitution. The Constitution makes clear that no one is to be discriminated against in terms of their exercise of voting, and the Congress has used its constitutional authority to enact many statutes that are aimed at voting protection,” Judge Jackson responded. “There are also laws that relate to ensuring that there is not only voting access but ensuring that there isn’t fraud in terms of voting.”

Judge Jackson recognized voting-related concerns can come before the nation’s highest court, and the court will then interpret the applicable laws while already having “acknowledged (voting) is a fundamental right.”

Sens. Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats from California, sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination this week.

Sen. Padilla also asked Judge Jackson about her opinion on the federal government’s responsibility with tribal governments and sovereignty, noting California is home to more than 100 federally recognized tribes. He said Judge Jackson has not yet been involved with many cases involving the rights of tribes or Native Americans.

“It is established in the law, the Supreme Court has established, that there is a special trust relationship between Indian tribes and the federal government. Indian tribes are, as a general matter, considered to be sovereigns and the relationship is a sovereign-to-sovereign relationship, but it’s one in which the federal government has some responsibilities related to the Indian nation,” Judge Jackson said. “And it’s (a) very, very important care and trust responsibility that the federal government has in terms of making sure that the tribes are recognized and cared for in the context of our system.”

Sen. Feinstein said this is her 10th set of judicial confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court nominee she’s participated in since she joined the U.S. Senate.

“Looking at your record, it’s clear that you have the qualifications and the experience and the knowledge needed to serve on the Supreme Court. And as a woman, it makes me very proud of that,” Sen. Feinstein said in her opening remarks to Judge Jackson earlier this week.

Ahead of the public hearings, Sens. Feinstein and Padilla met privately with Judge Jackson — as is typical — and lauded her background.

Throughout Judge Jackson’s hearings, Republicans have criticized her sentencing record (particularly involving child pornography) and expressed concerns about critical race theory, abortion and faith.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has praised Judge Jackson for her candidness when they met prior to the Judiciary Committee hearings. But Sen. Hawley has vociferously expressed his concern with what he views as lenient sentencing in child pornography cases.

“What a judge has to do is determine how to sentence defendants proportionately consistent with the elements that the statutes include with the requirements that Congress has set forward,” Judge Jackson told him during the hearings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has the fourth day of hearings scheduled for today.

President Joe Biden announced Judge Jackson as his historic pick for the Supreme Court bench earlier this year, fulfilling a campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the nation’s highest court.

Judge Jackson, 51, sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She is an alumna of Harvard University, both for undergraduate and law school, and has clerked for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

