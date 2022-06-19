California still needs fossil fuels

Kat Lane, a third-year student at UCSB, in a letter to the News-Press (“Newsom must do more to curtail fossil fuels,” Voices, June 12), implored our governor, Gavin Newsom, to end all new fossil fuel permits, drop existing fossil fuel production and ensure 3,200-foot setbacks on all existing oil drilling. Apparently, the USCB student Senate passed a resolution endorsing these draconian measures

Ms. Lane justifies her proposals by claiming our civilization will cease to exist if we don’t eliminate all vestiges of fossil fuels in our state. She cites no evidence to support her spurious claims other than incorrectly citing vague reports that do not buttress her cataclysmic predictions.

What Ms. Lane and her fellow students fail to understand is that without fossil fuels, we would not have nearly enough alternative energy sources to meet the needs of our California population. Besides suffering intermittent and crippling power outages, if you eliminated all fossil fuel production in California tomorrow, the price of gasoline, electricity and natural gas would skyrocket, causing far more human suffering for most Californians than these cloistered, pampered college kids could ever envisage.

What I did learn from Kat Lane’s letter, however, is that the voting age should be raised to 21 forthwith. The real crisis in our society is that our colleges are producing a generation of individuals totally devoid of critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This scares me much more than climate change.

Lou Segal

Santa Barbara