California to receive $7 million in latest settlement with Suboxone-maker

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Attorney General Rob Bonta

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – A settlement between Indivior Inc. and a coalition of 43 attorneys general, including California AG Rob Bonta, was announced on Friday.

The global pharmaceutical company faced allegations of violating state and federal antitrust laws when they developed a new form of Suboxone in the form of sublingual film and introduced it to the market in 2010.

In 2002, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the tablet created by Invisidior, Suboxone and its active ingredient buprenorphine, powerful opioids, for the treatment of opioid addiction. It reduces withdrawal symptoms for addicts during treatment.

The FDA gave exclusive rights to sell the drug for seven years based on representations that the company needed the time to recover its investment in the drug. Over a billion dollars in sales of Suboxone was generated during this time.

When the exclusive rights expired in 2009, generic manufacturers were set to enter the market within the year threatening 80% of profits from Suboxone tablets sales.

Indivior, with MonoSolRX’s assistance, introduced the film version and claimed the tablets presented pediatric safety issues, were dangerous, and then raised the price of its tablet while lowering the price of the film. These actions hindered generic manufacturers.

“The cost of prescription drugs is a tremendous problem for many Californians, and Indivior contributed to that problem by preventing lower cost generics from competing with Suboxone, their branded opioid addiction treatment drug,” said Mr. Bonta.

In the United States, over 200 people a day died from opioid overdoses in 2021. Synthetic opioids with a lethal potency, like Fentanyl accounted for 89% of those deaths.

Over 4,300 pounds of heroin, almost 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 444,000 pounds of cocaine was seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2022, in addition to, 50.6 million imitation prescription pills spiked with fentanyl and fentanyl powder in excess of 10,000 pounds announced in a seizure by the DEA last December.

Given this reality, opioid addiction and its treatment is more urgent than ever before.

Under the settlement, Indivior will pay $102.5 million to the states and be prohibited from engaging in future anticompetitive conduct.

– Indivior must provide the states with information and reasons for any reformulated versions of Suboxone;

– If pharmaceutical companies file for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of generic versions of Suboxone, Indivior must leave the original product on the market for a limited period to allow doctors and patients to choose which formulation they like better; and

– If Indivior files an FDA Citizen Petition in an attempt to delay generic competition in the future, it must also submit any data or information underlying that petition to the FDA and the states.